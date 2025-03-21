Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $226.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

