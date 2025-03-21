Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $47,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

