Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Boosted by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,262,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 1.51% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $483,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

