Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Position Lifted by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 677,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.65 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

