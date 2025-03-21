Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Plans Dividend of $0.52

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5232 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.68. 227,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,382. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

