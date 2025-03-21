Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Boosted by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,398,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,666,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,143,000 after purchasing an additional 273,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

