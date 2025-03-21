Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

