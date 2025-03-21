Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,114,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 94,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,794 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

