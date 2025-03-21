Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.1% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,672 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,929,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after buying an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,795,000 after buying an additional 308,729 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

