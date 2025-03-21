Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $116,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $177.41 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $159.39 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.98.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

