Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,594,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG opened at $194.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.86 and a 200-day moving average of $198.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

