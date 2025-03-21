Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $87,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $194.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

