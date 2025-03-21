Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Holdings Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.63% of Utz Brands worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,722.64. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Utz Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Utz Brands stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

