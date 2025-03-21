UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives $38.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URGN

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UroGen Pharma

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares in the company, valued at $294,853.52. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,834,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after buying an additional 47,447 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,628,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $16,149,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,377,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.