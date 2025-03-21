Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Erica Gessert Sells 4,316 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,316 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $56,410.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,551.15. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Erica Gessert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Erica Gessert sold 13,765 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $222,304.75.

Upwork Stock Up 0.2 %

UPWK opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 45.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Upwork by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

