United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $3,511,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $117.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $158.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

