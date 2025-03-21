Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.39 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 80.50 ($1.04). Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 641,338 shares traded.

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.71. The firm has a market cap of £150.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Unicorn AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. Unicorn AIM VCT’s payout ratio is currently -11,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Unicorn AIM VCT

In other news, insider Julian Bartlett bought 43,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £40,179.16 ($52,099.53). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

