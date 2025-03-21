UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.20 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.54). UIL shares last traded at GBX 114.23 ($1.48), with a volume of 12,241 shares.

UIL Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £97.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.32.

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UIL

About UIL

In other news, insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,320.28 ($17,272.15). Insiders own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.