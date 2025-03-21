Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 85,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,470 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

