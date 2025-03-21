TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TTMI opened at $22.63 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,859.46. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,017 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $18,600,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $15,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $19,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

