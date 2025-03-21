Truepoint Inc. Sells 6,898 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $120.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average is $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.12 and a 12-month high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

