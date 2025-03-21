Truepoint Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,947,000 after buying an additional 1,899,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.