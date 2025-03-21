Truepoint Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,745,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 3.39% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $124,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $27.18 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $28.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

