Truepoint Inc. Acquires Shares of 760 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 543.8% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $344.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of AJG opened at $334.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $230.08 and a 12-month high of $345.43.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $877,569.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,499.14. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total transaction of $104,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,812.98. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.