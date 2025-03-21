Truepoint Inc. Acquires 171,158 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 179.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,158 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

