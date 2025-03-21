Truepoint Inc. Acquires 1,613 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSI. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,254.0% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $641.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

