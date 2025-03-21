Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.37 (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock opened at GBX 59.30 ($0.77) on Friday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a one year low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 67 ($0.87). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.01. The stock has a market cap of £236.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment.

We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs.

