Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $1.30. Trevena shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 667 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Trevena
Trevena Stock Up 1.5 %
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Read More
