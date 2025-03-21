Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Down 36.8% – Time to Sell?

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 36.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 155,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 425% from the average daily volume of 29,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Trakm8 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £1.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.57.

Trakm8 Company Profile

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

Featured Stories

