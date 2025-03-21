Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Shares Up 32.1% – Here’s What Happened

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 32.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 539% from the average session volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Towngas Smart Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

