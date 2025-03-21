Touchstar (LON:TST) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.17 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 82.50 ($1.07). Touchstar shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.10), with a volume of 5,990 shares.
Touchstar Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of £7.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Touchstar Company Profile
Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.
Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstar
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.