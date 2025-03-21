Touchstar (LON:TST) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.17 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 82.50 ($1.07). Touchstar shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.10), with a volume of 5,990 shares.

Touchstar Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Touchstar Company Profile

TouchStar Technologies Ltd has been supplying turnkey data collection and mobile computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1982.

Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.

Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.

