Top Technology Stocks Worth Watching – March 21st

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Micron Technology are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that operate primarily within the technology sector, including areas such as software, hardware, telecommunications, and semiconductors. These stocks are often associated with high growth potential and volatility, reflecting the rapid pace of innovation and changing market dynamics within the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 155,346,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,457,924. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.03.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.41. 37,014,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,790,986. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded up $8.43 on Friday, hitting $594.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,485,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,187,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $655.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.56. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.82. 14,666,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,248,620. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $376.91 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,520,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,766,296. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

