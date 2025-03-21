TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 63,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 323,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

TOP Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of TOP Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

