Top Esports Stocks To Consider – March 20th

Madison Square Garden Sports, PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, and NIP Group are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the competitive video gaming sector. This can include companies that develop games, operate esports leagues and events, manufacture gaming equipment, or provide related digital media and broadcasting services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.41. The company had a trading volume of 137,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,762. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.98. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $178.35 and a 12 month high of $237.99.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. 671,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.70. 62,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,025. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.05.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of NYSE:SPHR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 156,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.39. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $50.88.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NIPG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,498. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. NIP Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

