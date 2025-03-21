Top Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 21st

Tesla, Broadcom, Lockheed Martin, CRH, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Caterpillar are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares in companies involved in the production and distribution of energy sources such as oil, gas, and renewable energy. These stocks are influenced by commodity prices, regulatory environments, and geopolitical events, and they often serve as a gauge of the overall health and direction of the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.86. The company had a trading volume of 75,029,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,939,297. The company has a market capitalization of $787.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.44. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.14. 11,981,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,050,776. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT traded down $30.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $436.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,745. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,213,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,924. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $163.50. 5,970,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,278,376. Chevron has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $114.82. 7,829,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,846,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.05. 1,782,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $307.05 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.98.

