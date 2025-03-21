Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 227351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

Tokio Marine Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 22.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.