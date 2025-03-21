Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New $350,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $155.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $126.65 and a one year high of $159.58. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.50.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.