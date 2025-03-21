Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New $350,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $155.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $126.65 and a one year high of $159.58. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.50.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
