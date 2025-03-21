Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

