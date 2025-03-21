Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $55,998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 244.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 160,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 32.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 462,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $5,463,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.13. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $59.71.

Insider Activity

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

In other news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,073.94. This trade represents a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

