Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Posts Earnings Results

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($19.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 201.30% and a negative net margin of 670.95%.

TIVC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. Tivic Health Systems has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $31.45.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

