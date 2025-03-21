Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Posts Earnings Results

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($19.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 201.30% and a negative net margin of 670.95%.
Tivic Health Systems Price Performance
TIVC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. Tivic Health Systems has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $31.45.
Tivic Health Systems Company Profile
