Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.000–1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Titan Machinery also updated its FY26 guidance to ($2.00)-($1.25) EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TITN. Baird R W raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TITN
Titan Machinery Price Performance
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Machinery
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Berkshire Hathaway Bets on Constellation Brands—Should You?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Software Stocks—Should You Buy?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 ETFs Every Investor Needs to Hedge S&P 500 Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.