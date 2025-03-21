Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.000–1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Titan Machinery also updated its FY26 guidance to ($2.00)-($1.25) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TITN. Baird R W raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Titan Machinery Company Profile

NASDAQ TITN opened at $16.63 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

