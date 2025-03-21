Timothy Alan Boroughs Sells 14,748 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $294.09 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.25.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.