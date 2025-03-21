Timothy Alan Boroughs Sells 14,748 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $294.09 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.25.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.