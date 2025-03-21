Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,344 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Cencora worth $23,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $267.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.87. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $267.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock worth $2,998,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

