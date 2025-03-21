Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $21,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,200.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,293.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,312.51. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,142.91 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

