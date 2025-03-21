Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 14,022 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.28% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $22,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.