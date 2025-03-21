Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $35.08 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.27% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $35,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $175.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.16.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

