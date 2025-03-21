Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $31.46 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 888,908 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.77% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $31,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,996,000 after buying an additional 6,819,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,307 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 324.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,404,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 89.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,767,000 after purchasing an additional 756,418 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,109,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,940,000 after purchasing an additional 536,247 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.42%.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

