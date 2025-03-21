Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $29.52 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.70% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $29,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.28. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.