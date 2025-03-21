Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $23.94 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.43% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $23,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.82.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $163.07 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average is $191.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,530. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

