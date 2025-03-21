Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 72,705 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $34,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,586 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

